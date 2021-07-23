Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Businessman's lawyer calls his arrest illegal, moves to High Court

's husband, Raj Kundra, has been in the headlines for the past few days after he was arrested in a pornography case. The businessman was sent into Judicial custody until July 23, that is, till today. He was produced before the Magistrate Court on Friday and has been granted custody till July 27. But obviously, his lawyer is not satisfied with this decision and has stated that they would move to the High Court. He has also termed the arrest of Raj as 'illegal'.

Speaking to Etimes, Raj Kundra's lawyer, advocate Subhash Jadhav, stated, "Raj Kundra's arrest is illegal. There is not a single video that can be called pornographic. A 4000-page charge sheet has been filed, but the police could not point out any sexually explicit act in the video, which demonstrated illegality under section 67a. The rest of the sections applied are bailable. Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds." ANI took to their Twitter handle and tweeted this update:

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra files a petition in Bombay High Court, challenging his arrest in a case related to production of pornographic films; says his arrest is illegal pic.twitter.com/CXFeKru3zI — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

ANI further, in their reports, stated that the Mumbai Police told the court that they suspect Raj Kundra's indulgence in online betting from the money he earned from pornography. This is the reason why they are keen to investigate transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and the United Bank of Africa account.

For now, Raj Kundra's custody has been extended till July 27. We will keep you posted with any further updates in this case.

