Raj Kundra pornography case: Court to pronounce businessman’s anticipatory bail order on Aug 2

In the fresh updates, the Mumbai Sessions Court will pass an order on the anticipatory bail plea of Raj Kundra on August 2. He had applied for the same in the court for the case registered in 2020 by Cyber Cell where it was alleged that there was indecency portrayed in a web series. To note, he is currently under judicial custody.

The news agency ANI tweeted today, “Mumbai Sessions court will pronounce its order in the anticipatory bail application of Raj Kundra in the Maharashtra Cyber department case of 2020. The order will be pronounced on 2nd August. The court adjourned the order due to a paucity of time today.” The businessman was arrested on July 19 in a case relating to the creation of adult content films and publishing them through some apps. He is the key conspirator in it, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Till now many developments have been reported in the case. Raj Kundra’s judicial custody has already been extended twice. It is worth mentioning here that the case is related to businessman dates back to February when the police had busted a live video porn filming racket in Madh Island. Reportedly, the businessman's name had come up during the investigation. Reports by Mid-Day also claimed that the businessman had bribed Crime Branch officers to evade his arrest by paying Rs 25 Lakh.

Mumbai Sessions court will pronounce its order in the anticipatory bail application of Raj Kundra in the Maharashtra Cyber department case of 2020. The order will be pronounced on 2nd August. The court adjourned the order due to a paucity of time today. pic.twitter.com/a2mWBnwUxJ — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Yesterday, Sherlyn Chopra’s bail plea was also rejected. She had accused Kundra of sexually assaulting her in March 2019. It is reported that she can be summoned for questioning.

Also Read: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra’s anticipatory bail plea rejected