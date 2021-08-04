Raj Kundra pornography case: Court terms his offence to be ‘detrimental' to society’s health

’s husband, Raj Kundra, has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since his arrest in the pornography case. In the last hearing, Kundra’s bail plea was rejected by the Magistrate Court, saying that his alleged offence is detrimental to the health of our society. The businessman was sent into further 14-day judicial custody, and according to his lawyer, they have appealed to the High Court. Well, now a detailed order rejecting Raj Kundra’s bail plea in this case has come out.

“One of the considerations for refusing or granting bail is the nature of offence and gravity of the offence. The effect of the alleged offence is having nexus with the public at large. The alleged offence is also detrimental to the health of our society,” the Court said, under such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime, which has a wider social dimension, cannot be overlooked. While Raj Kundra's bail plea was rejected last week, the detailed order was made available on Monday. Reportedly, in their bail plea, they had contended they were falsely implicated and had no active role in the alleged crime.

Apparently, the court said that since there are allegations that Kundra in connivance with Thorpe deleted some incriminating data, there is every possibility the accused could tamper with the evidence if released on bail.

ALSO READ: SEBI discards disclosure lapses case against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty: Report