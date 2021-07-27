Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Employees asked to delete obscene clips from controversial app: Report

A new development has been brought into light in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case. Previously, it was reported that four employees from Kundra’s Viaan Industries were likely to turn key witnesses in the adult film racket case. Now, another report by NDTV suggests that these four employees were also asked to delete obscene clips from a controversial application, ‘Hotshots’, that the police believe was used to stream pornographic content.

Previously, reports suggested that these four employees will be confronted by the officials in the presence of Kundra. Now, an employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is also reportedly found to be an accomplice in the case. An official clarity regarding these claims from the Crime Branch is yet awaited. Talking about the investigation, Raj Kundra approached the High Court and said that the videos in question only ‘lascivious’ but do not portray ‘explicit sexual acts’.

The businessman’s wife has also defended her husband calling the videos ‘erotica’ and not ‘porn’. Police officials suggested "She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot," in a Mid-Day report.

On July 23 when Raj Kundra appeared before the Court, a decision of extending his custody till July 27 came forward. Raj is held accountable as the key perpetrator in the creation and publication of adult films through digital applications. The officials have also raided the Juhu apartment of the businessman, wherein both the elite couple were interrogated for over six long hours.

