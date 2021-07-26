Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Evidence against accomplice involved in distribution of 90 obscene clips procured

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raj Kundra, husband of the popular actress , was arrested by Mumbai Police for his involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications. The elite businessman has been named the key conspirator in the investigation. Now, a new development has been brought to light in the ongoing pornography case. As reported by the Times of India, the crime branch has found evidence against an accomplice who was involved in the distribution of around 90 adult films.

The obscene videos were reportedly distributed in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years. The daily also suggested that the accomplice was a member of a WhatsApp group related to Raj Kundra’s firm. Bank statements of this person and his family have also been scrutinised by the agency. Transactions involving crores of rupees have been linked with the distribution of adult content and the respective accounts have been seized by the officials for further investigation.

Raj Kundra’s custody has been extended till July 27 by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty and Raj’s Juhu apartment was raided by the investigation team on Friday afternoon. During the raid, Raj Kundra was reportedly taken to his apartment by the crime branch. A Mid-Day report also revealed that police officials suggested, "She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot."

The businessman is considered as the 'key conspirator' and is facing charges under Sections 420 (Cheating), 34 (Common Intention), 292, and 293 (related to Obscene and Indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

