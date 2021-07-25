Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Gehana Vasisth along with 2 others summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch: Reports

The Raj Kundra pornography case is taking a new turn every day. We recently informed you how argued with Raj Kundra when he was brought home while the cops were raiding their Juhu bungalow. The actress even broke down while recording her statement in front of the police. And now, the latest update being reported in this case is that Gehana Vasisth and two others have been summoned for questioning in connection to the Raj Kundra pornography case.

According to reports in ANI, Gehana Vasisth and two others who were summoned by the Crime Branch, were supposed to appear before 12 noon today. For the unversed, Gehana was arrested in the pornography case in February this year and later released on bail after 4 months. ANI took to their Twitter handle to inform about this update to everyone. The tweet read, "Maharashtra: Mumbai Police says Property Cell of its Crime Branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning in connection with the porn film racket probe today."

Check it out:

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police says Property Cell of its Crime Branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning in connection with the porn film racket probe today — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches. "Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case," Mumbai Police informed.

As per sources, Raj Kundra will soon face money laundering, and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

