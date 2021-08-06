Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Gehana Vasisth on messages exchanged between her & woman who filed rape charges

According to a report in the Times of India, actress Gehana Vasisth’s pre-arrest bail plea has been adjourned to Friday. In a chat with Times of India, Gehana mentioned that she wants Mumbai police to release the messages between her & the woman who filed rape charges against her. Gehana claims that the woman is lying & messages will expose her.

Gehana said, “I was arrested on February 4, my phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. Those devices have all the chats where the same girl is thanking me for giving her work and at times asked for more money which I willingly gave not knowing what her intention was. All I expect from the police is that my chat with the girl should be brought forward and produced in court”.

Gehana further claimed that the woman promoted the film and charged money for promotions. She said, “She must’ve seen what she had shot while dubbing the film and has given a NOC for the movie, too.’’ She added, “I was arrested in February 2021, why didn’t she come forward after that and took so much time to file the case? I guess this is because I have come out in support of Raj Kundra. She has been planted so that I get scared and stop speaking out the truth.”

Gehana further mentioned that the woman has filed three more cases against other producers. “I am the fourth and her allegations are identical. It is rather strange that she was forced to shoot but continued to work with them and now she claims rape,” said Gehana.

