Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Mumbai Crime Branch finds a bank transfer into businessman's account

All eyes are on and her husband Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in a pornography case. On July 19, Raj and 11 others were arrested for the creation of porn films. In fact, the businessman was named as the 'key conspirator' in this case. He has been sent into judicial custody until July 23, and the Joint Commissioner of Police stated that they had not found any active role of the actress in this case till now. Well, we have the latest update on this case related to Raj Kundra. Reportedly, the Crime Branch has found a bank transfer from the Hotshot app into Raj's account.

According to reports in The Times Of India, the Crime Branch has come across a bank transfer into Raj Kundra's account made by the Hotshot mobile app. The last transaction reportedly between the two accounts are as of January 2021, a month before a case was filed against Kundra, and the arrest of Gehana Vasisth, who is now found to have been operating the mobile app account took place. Meanwhile, Kundra was sent into judicial custody on Tuesday after being presented before the Court in the case.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty being summoned for interrogation, a police source revealed to the Etimes that he cannot comment anything about it as it is part of the investigation. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner also had said that there is no ‘active role’ of Shilpa in the matter and that the investigations are on by the police. Earlier today, the Police stated that they had removed the Hotshot app from mobile platforms. However, Kundra had stated that he sold this app for USD 25,000 in 2019.

