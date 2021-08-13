Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai Crime Branch forms Special Investigation Team to probe further

The Raj Kundra pornography case does not seem to be ending anytime soon. 's husband has been in judicial custody for over a month now. The latest update, in this case, is that the Mumbai Crime Branch has formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe further in the pornography case. An ACP rank officer will lead the team.

According to reports in News 18, the ACP rank officer will probe further into the pornography case in which Raj Kundra is touted to be the key conspirator. So far, reportedly, 12 people have been arrested in this case, including Shilpa Shetty's husband. Kundra is accused of creating and publishing porn through various apps and is currently in judicial custody. Kundra's bail hearing is supposed to come up in court on August 20.

Recently, the director of one of Raj Kundra's companies, Abhijit Bhomble was arrested in connection with the case on Thursday. An actress had earlier filed an FIR at the Malvani Police Station against two directors and two producers of Raj's company.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Sessions Court refused pre-arrest bail to Kundra, who was arrested last month for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps. In his bail plea, Raj said the police had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the Magistrate's Court erred in rejecting his bail earlier.

