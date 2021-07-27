Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Mumbai Crime Branch says ‘Shilpa Shetty hasn’t been given clean chit yet’

Bombay High Court today adjourned the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra who is allegedly involved in the pornography-related case. ’s husband has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and his next bail plea will be heard on July 29. Raj Kundra’s police custody ended today, and he was produced in front of a magistrate who sent him to judicial custody. Reportedly, police have mentioned that two of Raj Kundra’s bank accounts have been frozen by them. According to a Mid-Day report, Shilpa Shetty has so far denied her involvement in the alleged offense of Raj Kundra.

Mumbai Crime Branch in a statement to ANI said that Shilpa has not been given a clean chit yet. The statement read, “Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case.” As per a report in Mid-day, Shilpa has reportedly claimed in her statement that the films made under Raj Kundra’s production for the app are erotica and not porn. Earlier, their Juhu’s residence was also raided for further probe.

Pornography case | Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case: Mumbai Crime Branch official — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

According to a report in the Times of India, in the hearing of Raj Kundra ’s case in the court, Crime Branch mentioned that they have found from mobile and MacBook chats between Ryan and Kundra, which contain details about revenue and payments from Hotshot apps. This controversial application was reportedly used for the distribution of adult content. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in the alleged matter of making and distributing pornographic films via his streaming platform.

Also Read| Amid investigation, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's joint bank accounts under probe by Mumbai Crime Branch