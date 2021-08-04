Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai Crime Branch summons the businessman's company Armsprime's director

's husband, Raj Kundra, has been making headlines ever since he was arrested for creating and producing porn films. The businessman is currently in judicial custody as the Magistrate Court had rejected his bail plea during the last hearing. As per reports in ANI, Kundra's company Armsprime is currently under investigation, and the Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned the firm's director for questioning. Saurabh Kushwaha, the director of Armprime Medi Private Limited, has been called in for questioning for his connection in the pornography case.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra in his earlier statements had revealed that he had sold Hotshots app for 25,000 USD and formed another company, Armsprime Media. Until now, no further information has come out as to what Saurabh was asked during the interrogation. Raj Kundra's lawyers have termed his arrest as illegal and moved to the High court. On July 31, Kundra's matter was heard in the Bombay High Court in connection to the pornography case. Public prosecutor Aruna Pai had informed the HC that the 45-year-old businessman was arrested because he had started deleting WhatsApp groups and chats, thus 'destroying evidence'. It was further revealed that the Mumbai crime branch had seized 51 pornographic films from two apps, reportedly Hotshots and Bolly Fame.

Recently, Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in this case, set the internet on fire as she opted to go nude in her Instagram live session to stand in support of Raj Kundra. She was constantly heard asking her fans if she was looking 'vulgar' or 'cheap'.

