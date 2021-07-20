Raj Kundra Pornography Case: No active role of Shilpa Shetty found, reveals Police

's husband has been grabbing all the limelight since last night he was arrested in the pornography case. According to the latest updates in the case, the businessman has been sent into judicial custody till July 23. We already gave details about the shocking chat history of Kundra, which leaked and revealed how the porn films minted money for him. And now, we have a statement from Milind Bharambe, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

ANI took to their Twitter handle to reveal what Milind Bharambe has to say about Raj Kundra's pornography case. The Joint Commissioner of Police's statement in the first tweet read, "Crime Branch Mumbai registered offence in Feb on the publishing of porn films. It was found that small artists were lured on the pretext of breaks in web series. They were asked for bold scenes that turned into semi-nude & nude scenes against their wishes: Mumbai Jt Police Commissioner."

Followed by the second tweet that read, "We have arrested producers like Umesh Kamat, who's looking after India operations of Raj Kundra. Content creation &operations of 'Hotshots' app was carried out through Viaan company. During the raid, we found evidence on the basis of which we arrested Kundra: Mumbai Jt Police Commissioner." Last but not least, the third tweet will come as a sigh of relief for all the Shilpa Shetty fans. It read as "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action: Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai."

