Raj Kundra pornography case: Sagarika Shona Suman in talks with her lawyers

After businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case, several models and actors have come ahead to reveal their personal experiences. A video of model Sagarika Shona Suman also came to light wherein she reportedly accused Kundra of demanding her ‘nude audition’ after offering a web series. "I got a call from Umesh Kamat (PA), who offered me a web series produced by Kundra. When I joined the video call, he demanded a nude audition that I refused," she said.

Speaking to ETimes, Sagarika informed that she is already in talks with her lawyers. She said, “I am already discussing with my lawyers what should be done. There are many more people who are making porn films. There are nearly 30 others who are not just victims, but they are a part of the Kundra-led porn racket. These actors are actively promoting and shooting porn and then sharing uncut clips on their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, which in turn drive huge traffic to apps like HotShots and HotHits. These people should also be arrested, and their roles probed by the police.”

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested Kundra in an alleged case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night. The businessman was named as the 'key conspirator' in this case by the police. A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

