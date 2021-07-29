Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

(Content Warning: The next para includes references to sexual assault)

Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra's arrest news continues to make headlines. The businessman has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications. As per the reports till now, he has been named the key conspirator in the investigation. Every day there is a new development in the case. His judicial custody has been further extended to 14 days. Meanwhile, actress Sherlyn Chopra has also accused the businessman of sexually assaulting her in March 2019.

The actress had applied for anticipatory bail in the ongoing probe, but today her plea has been turned down. Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected her anticipatory bail application in the case. She will be likely summoned for questioning this week. Sherlyn has recorded her statement. As mentioned in The Times of India, in April 2021, the actress had reportedly filed an FIR against Raj for sexual assault and he was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

In her complaint, she had revealed that the work meeting took place on March 27, 2019, and Kundra showed up 'unannounced' at her house due to a heated argument over a text. The report further claims that he started “kissing her even though she 'resisted'. The actress also claimed that the businessman told her that his marriage with his wife Shilpa Shetty was ‘complicated’.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had also refused to give Raj any urgent temporary relief.

