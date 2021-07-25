Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty had an argument with husband & broke down during the raid: Reports

and her husband have been in the limelight for the past couple of days. As you all already know, the businessman has been accused of producing and distributing porn content and has been arrested. He was earlier sent into judicial custody till July 23, but later, the court has extended his custody till July 27. On Friday, a Crime Branch team raided the couple's Juhu bungalow for further investigation in this case. At this time, the actress's statements were also recorded by the police. In fact, Raj Kundra was also taken to his residence when the raid took place. It was then that Shilpa and Raj had an argument, and the actress broke down in front of the cops.

According to reports in Free Press Journal, Shilpa Shetty had an argument with her husband Raj Kundra when he was brought to his house by the police. The Hungama 2 actress was reportedly shaken and upset as she recorded her statement, which went on for almost 2 hours, and we hear that she also broke down while recording her statement. Shilpa has denied her involvement in the company and stated that she was not aware of the exact content of the controversial Hotshots app in question.

Shilpa had also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused. Reportedly, she also stated that her husband Raj is not involved in producing porn content.

For now, Raj Kundra’s police custody is extended till July 27 and his lawyer Subhash Jadhav stated that they would move to the High Court.

