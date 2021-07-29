Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty moves HC against defamatory content published in media

Businessman Raj Kundra has been all over the news after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications. He will remain in judicial custody till August 10. The news came as a shock for many celebrities and fans. And now, there is a report claiming that actress has moved Bombay High Court asking for an injunction against defamatory content on social media and websites.

As mentioned in The Times of India, Shilpa has cited several reports that are false and defamatory and it is damaging her reputation. The report further says that she has also demanded an unconditional apology from some media houses, deletion of all defamatory content, and a compensation of Rs 25 crores. The actress has submitted an application in which she mentioned that she is being painted as a criminal and a woman who has abandoned her husband due to the ongoing criminal investigation against Raj Kundra.

As reported till now, Mumbai Crime Branch had informed that the actress hasn’t been given clean chit yet and that all possibilities and angles are being probed. NDTV had mentioned in its report that police sources informed that the actress shouted at Kundra when he was brought to their home in Mumbai by the police for the first time since his arrest. "We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actress reportedly said to Raj.

