Raj Kundra ran adult film business via WhatsApp groups, was admin of 3 such groups: Crime Branch.

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday revealed that Raj Kundra ran his adult film business via well established WhatsApp groups. The businessman was the admin of three such group that were created to ensure smooth operations of the shooting of adult films and its distribution for the app Hotshots. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the Crime Branch revealed that Kundra assigned tasks to employees on each of these three groups.

The WhatsApp groups were named HS-account, HS-operation and HS-take down. In the first group, HS-account, Kundra discussed all matters related to content, subscribers, payments and transactions. In the second group, HS-operation, the content of the adult films as well as the logistics of the shoot were planned. In this group, Kundra and his associates also sent the final links of edited video clips to be transferred to the UK production house.

In the third group, HS-take down, all matters related to copyright and piracy was discussed. The report stated that if any other website lifted Hotshots content, such issues would be discussed in the WhatsApp group and the team also used to send legal notices. Raj Kundra had a team in place to protect Hotshots content from piracy.

A Crime Branch officer revealed to Mid-Day, “Investigation has revealed that Kundra used to handle work through WhatsApp groups as well. The important fact is that he was the admin and operational head of all these three groups.” His business flourised massively during the lockdown last year and he Raj Kundra used to earn at least Rs 8 lakh a day.

The Crime Branch raided Kundra's office and seized a server in which at least 70 videos have been recovered. He is currently in judicial custody along with one other accused till 23 July.

