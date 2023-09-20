Raj Kundra returns to Instagram after two years, Shilpa Shetty says THIS

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are two really popular names in the entertainment industry. They are also considered as one of the most talked about couples by the media. While the Baazigar actress has a strong social media presence, Raj has distanced himself away from it until now. He suddenly made a return to the platform.

Raj Kundra returns on Instagram

After a two-year hiatus, Raj returned to Instagram today on September 20th, to share a video from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It features him worshipping Bappa on the auspicious day. He captioned it, "Jai Shri Ganesh HE’S BACK! All well wishers your love makes me stronger, haters your hate makes me unstoppable! Karma is efficient I am just being patient Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #Ganpati #family #gratitude #karma #life #blessings"

Raj had deleted all his Instagram posts in 2021. Now that he has returned to social media, Shilpa Shetty took to the comment section to praise her husband. She wrote, "Stay blessed and protected always". Meanwhile, Shilpa's younger sister Shamita Shetty also wrote: "Love you jiju (red heart emoji)."

Shilpa Shetty shared a family Pic from Ganesh Chaturthi

On September 19th, the Dhadkan actress took to her Instagram to share a lovely family picture as they worshipped Lord Ganesha. In it, the entire family was twinning in yellow outfits. Shilpa wore a gorgeous yellow saree, and Raj and their son donned traditional yellow kurta pajamas. Samisha also had a nice yellow. In the caption she wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Moriya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all Sukhee Bhava #celebration #gratitude #happiness #love #prayer"

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa will be next seen in the slice-of-life comedy-drama Sukhee which will hit the theatres on September 22. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi and stars Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. Apart from that, she will also appear in the Kannada language action film KD - The Devil, which is being helmed by Prem. She is also collaborating with Rohit Shetty for his action cop drama series Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

