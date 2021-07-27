Raj Kundra’s adult film racket case: From investigation to arrests, KEY POINTS listed.

Businessman Raj Kundra faced the heat of the Mumbai Crime Branch when he was arrested on 19 July after several connections in an adult film case cropped up. The case related to the one earlier busted in February this year led to Kundra's arrest. Since his arrest last week, several details have come to the fore. From the involvement of employees to the functioning of companies Viaan Industries and Kenrin Limited, Raj Kundra's adult film racket case has widely managed to grab attention and make headlines.

Today, on 27 July, Raj Kundra, whose police custody came to an end, was sent to 14 day judicial custody by a Mumbai court. Along with Kundra, his techie associate Ryan Thorpe was also sent to judicial custody. The entrepreneur was snapped by the paparazzi leaving the Byculla jail in Mumbai for his court appearance. Propery Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, who are investigating the case, are digging deep and have already raided Kundra's residence as well as seized several files and server from his office.

As for his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty, her statement has already been recorded. The actress stated that she was not aware of the nature of content that was being published on the Hotshots app. The Crime Branch has not completely ruled out 's role and the actress may be called in for investigation once more.

While the case unfolds, we have listed some of the KEY points in Raj Kundra’s adult film racket case below. Take a look:

