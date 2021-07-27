Raj Kundra sent to 14 day judicial custody by Court in pornography case

Raj Kundra has been facing a tough time ever since he has been arrested for his alleged association with an adult film racket. According to media reports, ’s husband and renowned businessman Raj Kundra has been accused of uploading pornographic content through various mediums. While the crime branch had arrested him in Mumbai last week, he was sent to judicial custody till July 23 which was later extended till July 27. Meanwhile, the crime branch has been investigating the case rigorously and each day is coming up with new revelations.

To note, Raj Kundra has filed a plea challenging the police custody along with seeking bail in the matter. And while the Bombay High Court has heard the matter today, Raj has been sent to a 14 day judicial custody. According to ANI, not just Kundra, Ryan Thorpe, another accused in the case, has also been sent a 14 day judicial custody. Meanwhile, talking about the case, the crime branch had earlier conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s residence and had recovered the server. Besides, they also got hold of around 70 porn videos which were apparently shot by Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat.

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case pic.twitter.com/EZsynUAZt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

This isn’t all. Shilpa was also questioned about her alleged involvement in the case. However, the actress has claimed that she has no association with the racket and even claimed that her husband is innocent and not involved in the production of porn content along with emphasising that she has no connection with the HotShots app. “She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot,” a police official had reportedly told ANI.

