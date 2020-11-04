Raj Kundra shares a Karwa Chauth meme with Shilpa Shetty imagining him as 'Vada Pav'; See PHOTO

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Raj Kundra has shared a hilarious meme on his social media. The businessman posted a funny meme about hungry wife Shilpa Shetty.

As today everyone is celebrating Karwa Chauth, B-Town celebrities are also making the most of it. Host of Bollywood stars including, Kundra, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta among others have extended wishes on their respective social media handles. There are also a few celebs who are trying to lighten up the mood by sharing hilarious memes on the occasion. One such star is Shilpa’s hubby Raj Kundra. Taking to his Instagram, the businessman posted a hilarious meme about “What men think women see vs What women actually see.”

The first picture of the meme shows his star wife looking through a sieve at his face. However, the second pic shows the ‘reality’ that the hungry wife is imagining her husband to be a vada pav. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men wishing you a Happy Karva Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day. Men try fasting with your wife it saves you from their hanger spells brings equality and above all increases the Love 11 years and fasting! #Love #gratitude #wife #karvachauth #rajfuntra.”

Check out Raj Kundra’s post :

Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty replied to the funny meme by commenting, “You are mad but this is true,” followed by ROFL emojis. Earlier, actress Kajol had shared a hilarious meme ahead of Karwa Chauth.The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared a hilarious picture that read “make sure to wear a seatbelt while driving and helmet while riding motorbike, does not solely depend on Karwa Chauth.”

Read Also: Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu & more extend warm wishes to fans on the festival

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Raj Kundra Instagram

Share your comment ×