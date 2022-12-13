Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Paandey granted anticipatory bail in a pornography case; Report

Raj Kundra grabbed all the limelight after his name came up in the Pornography case. Recently, an FIR was filed against Shilpa Shetty’ s husband, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra for allegedly distributing pornographic videos. But today a bench of Justices of the Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to all three. Supreme Court’s decision comes weeks after Raj Kundra’s plea for pre-arrest protection was rejected by the Bombay High Court in the case.

According to reports in Times Of India, a charge sheet was filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Police accusing Raj Kundra, Poonam Paandey and Sherlyn Chopra of creating pornographic content and distributing it on the streaming platform. The news portal further stated that Raj was also allegedly accused of producing adult content at a 5-star hotel along with Sherlyn and Poonam. Last year Raj Kundra was arrested for the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic content. After two months of his arrest, the businessman was granted bail.

Case filed against Raj Kundra in 2019

Earlier, in 2019, the Cyber Police had filed a case that claimed Raj Kundra, Director of Armsprime Media Ltd. was engaged in producing and distributing obscene videos on certain websites. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19, 2021, along with 10 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films, which sent shock waves across the country. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Later, he was sent to judicial custody till July 23, 2021. In September, Raj was granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court and walked out of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000.