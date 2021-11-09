Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty’s PICS go viral as businessman makes first public appearance post controversy

The entertainment industry has been keeping itself buzzed with the news. In July, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in alleged pornographic film production and distribution case. The news grabbed huge attention. However, after two months in September Raj finally got bail. The businessman has been keeping a low profile since then. Recently, he also deactivated his social media accounts. Amid this, Shilpa Shetty’s Himachal trip pictures have surfaced online. In the pictures, the actress can be seen holding Raj’s hand as they enter a temple.

The couple is twinning in yellow and can be seen accompanied by others. An Instagram user GLAM_UNIVERSE has shared the pictures of the actress and her husband from their trip. Shilpa has been constantly sharing photos and videos from her trip on her official Instagram stories. Her kids Vivaan and Samisha have also accompanied her on this trip but she has not shared any pictures with her husband. In the viral pictures, she is seen posing with her husband along with locals also. The actress is seen following COVID 19 protocols.

Recently, she shared a video of her doing Yoga amid the beautiful nature and she had written, “Offline is the new luxury” To be able to switch off and be one with nature… just switch the mind off and BREATHE without fear (in the current Covid situation). Clean and pure air truly is a luxury. Snowcapped mountains, pure oxygen, silence, only birds chirping… when you are able to find it; make the best of it, is exactly what I did. Never take a break from breathing right even if I’m on a holiday.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, Kundra was accused of producing and streaming adult content. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

