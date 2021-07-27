Raj Kundra 'threw away' old phone fearing data recovery as he was anticipating arrest: Report

Investigation in Raj Kundra's case is being carried out in full swing as several files, server and WhatsApp groups as well as chats are being monitored. According to a latest report published in Etimes, Raj Kundra was anticipating arrest and thus threw away his old phone. Looks like the police busting the adult film racket in February in Mumbai led Kundra to be on alert and get rid of his old phone in March.

Apart from throwing away his phone, the report stated that he Kundra had a 'plan B' in place incase he got arrested. ANI quoted an official saying, "When crime branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it."

Raids at Raj Kundra's residence and offices were carried out a few days ago and several documents as well as servers have been seized. Apart from the seized material, his as well as wife and actress 's joint bank account is under the scanner after suspicious financial transactions came to light.

"In the investigation, the crime branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The crime branch suspects that the earnings from Hotshots and Bolly Fame apps used to come into this account," officials told ANI.

Meanhwile, Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by the crime branch on Tuesday. Raj Kundra's custody ends today and the actor's case will be heard in court today.

