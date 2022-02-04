Raj Kundra transfers ownership of his flat and Juhu home worth Rs 38.5 Crore to Shilpa Shetty; Report

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went through a tough time last year after the businessman got arrested. Raj stayed in the police custody for a long time and has been maintaining a low key ever since he has returned. Shilpa and Raj hit the headlines recently as they were spotted hand in hand at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash. But now they are back to grabbing all the eyeballs and this time for reasons related to the businessman’s property.

According to reports in ETimes, Raj Kundra has reportedly transferred ownership of his flats and Juhu home to his wife Shilpa Shetty. As per Zapkey.com the businessman has transferred the properties worth Rs 38.5 crore to his actress wife. The reports further stated that Kundra had transferred the entire first floor of a building with five flats and their Juhu sea-facing bungalow to his wife’s name. It is also said that a paid stamp duty of Rs 1.9 crore on the transfer deed of the 5,995 sq ft house. The documents were reportedly registered on January 21, 2022. The report further adds that the transfer was valued at the current market rate which is an estimated Rs 65,000 per sq ft.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar. Now, she will be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. It will go on air on January 15, 2022.

