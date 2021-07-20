Raj Kundra trolled for his Twitter bio after his arrest in the pornographic case

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actress 's husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested last night. He was amongst the 11 people arrested in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile apps. After the news broke, fans went into a state of shock. But within a few hours of his arrest, Twitterati had a meme fest trolling the businessman over his Twitter bio that reads, "Life is all about making the right choices".

Netizens started sharing screenshots of Kundra's bio, and within no time, it went viral. From making fun of his 'right choices' to asking him what his right choices are, Twitterati sure did have a field day. Have a look at some of the memes below.

Check it out:

And he made a one wrong choice..#RajKundra pic.twitter.com/FteM75Mk88 — Akshay Sharma (@akshayhimself) July 19, 2021

So Raj Kundra's Bio reads "Life is about making right choices" ... And boy what a choice has he made !!!! #RajKundra — Shivam Srivastava (@ShivamSrivstv05) July 19, 2021

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police as the key conspirator in a pornography-related case. The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale, confirmed the arrest in a statement that read, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this." He also went on to state, "We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress."

According to reports in The Times Of India, Raj Kundra has been slammed with IPC sections for cheating, indulging in the obscene act in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act.

