Raj Kundra was arrested as he had started 'destroying evidence', public prosecutor tells Bombay HC.

It has been almost two weeks since Raj Kundra was arrested and new details continue to emerge through the week. While he was arrested for production and distribution of adult film content, there was another major reason. According to a latest report published in Times of India, public prosecutor Aruna Pai revealed that it was to do with 'destroying evidence'.

As per the report, the prosecutor informed the Bombay High Court that Raj Kundra had started to destroy evidence by deleting WhatsApp groups and chats. Raj Kundra’s techie associate Ryan Thorpe, who has also been arrested in the case, is also accused of deleting the evidence.

In fact, an earlier report in TOI had revealed that Kundra, who ran Hotshots and Bolly Fame apps, had also changed his phone in March this year. He had reportedly thrown away his earlier phone over fears of being arrested then.

Apart from deleting evidence, the prosecutor told the court that the Mumbai crime branch seized 51 pornographic films from the two apps that were being operated by Kundra and his employees. An email from Raj Kundra has also been recovered to his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who owns Kenrin Limited in the UK and has reportedly been uploading adult film content on the Hotshots app. Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody after a court denied his bail plea last week.

