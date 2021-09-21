Raj Kundra was planning to sell 119 adult films for Rs 9 crore: Mumbai Police Crime Branch

After more than a month, businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail on Monday evening in the adult film racket case. A Mumbai granted him bail on the surety of Rs 50,000. Now, on Tuesday, ANI reported that the Crime Branch revealed that Raj Kundra was planning to sell as many as 119 adult films.

As per ANI, around 119 porn films were recovered from Raj Kundra's electronic devices like mobile, tablet and a hard drive disk. He was reportedly planning to sell these for a massive sum of Rs 9 crores. "During the investigation (in a pornography case), police found 119 porn videos from businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hardrive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores: Mumbai Police Crime Branch," ANI's tweet read.

Apart from Raj Kundra, his tech associate Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail on Monday. However, the investigating team is on the look out for two persons now. An ANI tweet read, "Mumbai Police Crime Branch has issued Look Out Circular against absconding accused (in a pornography case) Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pradeep Bakshi, an aide of businessman Raj Kundra, says the police."

During the investigation (in a pornography case), police found 119 porn videos from businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hardrive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores: Mumbai Police Crime Branch pic.twitter.com/ZZNL5aY3EG — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has issued Look Out Circular against absconding accused (in a pornography case) Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pradeep Bakshi, an aide of businessman Raj Kundra, says the police. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

On Tuesday morning, Raj Kundra was released from Mumbai's Byculla Jail amidst a large crowd of media personnel. The businessman was snapped after several weeks as he jostled his way to the car and headed home. Click the link below to see Raj Kundra's latest photos.

