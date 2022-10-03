Raj Kundra washes daughter Samisha’s feet, Shilpa Shetty calls her ‘in-house Mahagauri’; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved actresses on social media. As much as fans love to see her pictures and videos which she posts on her handle, they also enjoy watching her cute daughter who often features in them. As today was the 8th day of the 9 days Navratri celebration, there is a tradition of worshipping young girls and it is called Kanchika Puja. Shilpa, who is quite spiritual took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of her husband Raj Kundra washing Samisha’s feet.

In the video which Shilpa Shetty posted, we can see daughter Samisha looking adorable in a light green lehenga choli. The little girl is sitting on a stool as Raj Kundra is washing her feet. Samisha, who is holding her sunglasses then cutely tries to put them on. Initially, she wears incorrectly but later removes it and wears it correctly. Sharing this video, Shilpa wrote, “Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri (don’t miss the sunglasses). Here’s wishing all of you - my #InstaFam, and all the little 𝐿𝒶𝓀𝓈𝒽𝓂𝒾𝓈 a very Happy Ashtami.”