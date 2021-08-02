Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in last year's Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell case adjourned.

Raj Kundra is currently under judicial custody after he was arrested on 19 July and accused of producing and distributing pornographic content. However, this isn't the first case that has been registered against Raj Kundra. Back in 2020, Raj Kundra was booked by the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell for a similar case which involved producing and creating pornographic content. The latest update is that Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing in this 2020 case has been adjourned.

According to a report in India Today, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey were also booked as co-accused in the case in 2020. Citing sources, the report revealed that both Chopra and Pandey had made allegations against Raj Kundra in their statements to the Cyber Cell. However, Kundra was granted interim bail by a Mumbai court last year. The businessman had filed for an anticipatory bail plea and the matter was supposed to be heard end of July.

However, as per ANI, the court has adjourned the anticipatory bail hearing. Now, the bail hearing will take place on 7 August. ANI's tweet read, "Order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman and actor 's husband Raj Kundra, in Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell's case of last year, adjourned till 7th August."

Take a look:

Order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, in Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell's case of last year, adjourned till 7th August. pic.twitter.com/nZ4iakbetb — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, on Monday, Raj Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty issued a detailed statement on social media in regards to the case. "A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf," the Hungama 2 actress stated.

