Raj Kundra's arrest was possibly delayed by 4 months despite evidence, cops fail to answer why.

Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July on the charges of producing and uploading adult film content on apps like Hotshots. Ever since his arrest several murky details of the case have come to the fore. From a well-planned and executed business model to various clips and emails that have surfaced as evidences, the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has been going all out. However, a latest report by Mirror Now has questioned why the cops did not arrest Raj Kundra in February 2021 despite evidences.

For the unversed, the adult film racket was busted in February 2021 in Mumbai's Madh Island. At the time, actress Gehana Vasisth was arrested along with a few others and executive Umesh Kamat.

The report revealed that several remand copies, details from the first chargesheet in the case, court arguments and evidences related to Kundra's arrest were actually available with the cops in the month of February itself.

Despite these evidences, the businessman was only arrested in July. During the February bust, actress Gehana Vasisth had revealed that she used to shoot and produce adult content for Raj Kundra's app Hotshots. and to Arvind Shrivastav alias Yash Thakur.

Arrested accused Umesh Kamat also informed the cops on interrogation that he used to work for Kundra. Not just that, several WhatsApp chats between the two had come to the fore. As per police, to escape the law, Kundra reportedly transferred Hotshots app to brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's Kenrin Limited.

As for Bakshi, he reportedly transferred money to Gehana and other accused who used to sell the adult content. Despite several evidences, Kundra was only arrested in July. An earlier report in Mid-Day had revealed that Kundra had bribed officials to the tune of almost Rs 25 lakh to evade arrest.

Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody along with another co-accused Ryan Thorpe who was a techie associate for their app Hotshots.

