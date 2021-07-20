Raj Kundra's biggest controversies: From IPL scandal to arrest in pornography case

’s husband, Raj Kundra, has been making headlines for his arrest in the pornographic case. The businessman was reportedly involved in the alleged creation of pornographic films and has been sent into judicial custody till July 23. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Monday along with 11 other people. According to the latest statement of the Joint Police Commissioner, Mumbai, it was found that small artists were lured on the pretext of breaks in web series. They were asked for bold scenes that turned into semi-nude & nude scenes against their wishes. In fact, the leaked chat history of Raj Kundra, too, gives out details about the transactions of money and the creation of pornographic content that minted a large sum of money. As per reports, Raj Kundra indirectly is also the owner and investor of Kenrin production house. His former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of the firm in India, and the company gave contracts to agents for making porn films and reportedly also facilitates funding. But, this is not the first time that Kundra has fallen into big legal trouble like this. Let us have a look at all the times Raj Kundra landed himself in trouble.

1) The Betting scandal

Everyone knows that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra founded their own cricket team in the IPL (Indian Premier League) named Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, the businessman was banned from indulging himself in any activity related to cricket after he was accused of betting in 2013. But, in 2018, the Delhi Police gave him a clean chit, and he filed a petition in the Supreme Court after that. After being suspended for two years, the Rajasthan Royals team earned its place back in the tournament while Raj and Shilpa ended their association with the cricketing league.

2) Poonam Pandey’s allegations

Raj Kundra had grabbed headlines earlier this year, too, after Poonam Pandey filed a criminal case against him. According to Poonam, her app was managed by Raj’s company, but even after she terminated the contract, Raj continued to post pictures and videos of her on the app. According to the reports, Poonam Pandey also revealed that Kundra had leaked her personal mobile number on the pictures that were posted on the app with messages like ‘Call me now as I am free to talk’ and ‘Call me now. Let us talk, and I will strip for you.’ But Kundra rubbished all these claims and stated that he had exited from the said company in 2019 itself.

3) Revelation of ex-wife’s cheating episode

It is not hidden from anyone that Shilpa Shetty is Raj Kundra’s second wife. Although a lot of stories have come out since the two got married, it was only recently that Raj opened up about what happened with his ex-wife. Kundra’s ex-wife Kavita had always said that it was because of Shilpa that her marriage fell apart. But contradicting her statements, Raj revealed that his ex-wife’s extra-marital affair with his brother-in-law broke his marriage. Raj had revealed all this in a recent interview with Etimes.

4) Summoned by ED in a money laundering case

In 2019, Raj Kundra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding a money laundering case. According to reports in Times Of India, Raj was dealing with a real estate agent Ranjeet Bindra who was arrested in a money laundering case involving drug lord Iqbal Mirchi. After being questioned for several hours, Kundra had revealed to TOI in a statement that he had provided all the information that the ED wanted. He revealed that his deal with Bindra was acquiring a 50% stake in Bastian Hospitality. Raj also stated that he is unaware of any of his past transactions.

