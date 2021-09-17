Raj Kundra's biz partner reveals app was set up for pornographic content, diversion of funds in chargesheet

The supplementary chargesheet filed in the adult porn racket case involving Raj Kundra is throwing up new details. Acccording to a latest report in ETimes, Kundra's business partner has confessed that the app Hotshot was set up specifically to distribute pornographic material.

Businessman Saurabh Kushwaha and Raj Kundra held stake in the app Hotshot which was set up by Armsprime Ltd. Reportedly, Kundra was in majority control of the app ad handled all uploading of videos, even though Kushwaha said he had 35 per cent stake in it. The app was eventually sold to UK-based company Kenrin.

In the supplementary chargesheet, Shilpa Shetty has been labelled as witness number 39. The actress has stated that she was busy with her own projects and never asked her husband Raj Kundra about the nature of his work. Apart from illegally uploading and distributing porn content, Kundra also diverted the funds generated from the Hotshot app.

Citing a forensic audit, Hotshot revenues were diverted using Google and Apple apps to Kenrin’s account in Lloyds Bank in the UK. “The revenues generated from the Hotshot app from August 2015 to December 2020 were transferred by Google and Apple Inc to the bank account of Kenrin maintained with Lloyds Bank in the UK instead of Armsprime Indian account. This indicated that the revenues that were earned and accrued on sale of the Hotshot app were diverted and laundered to Kenrin Ltd’s UK bank account during the directorship of Kundra in Armsprime Ltd," a part of the chargesheet read.

Businessman Kushwaha has also stated in the chargesheet that he did not know much about the ongoings of the Hotshot app as Raj Kundra and tech head Ryan Thorpe managed it all. Several emails of financial transactions have also been retrieved by the investigating officers.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi to seek blessings amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings; PICS