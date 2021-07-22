Raj Kundra's defense lawyer says 'Vulgar content but cannot be classified as porn': Report

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested the businessman and actress ’s husband Raj Kundra in an alleged pornography case. Following his arrest, Kundra’s lawyer has reportedly objected to classifying content as "pornography". According to a report in NDTV, his lawyer, Abad Ponda, made an argument in court on Tuesday.

Raj's lawyer reportedly said it was incorrect to apply Section 67A of the Information Technology Act on sending obscene material in electronic form with sections in the Indian Penal Code that deal with pornography, since the laws consider "actual intercourse" as "porn" and anything else is just “vulgar content”.

The lawyer further purportedly said that the police is following what web shows are working these days - vulgar content. However, it is not classified as “porn”. He added that nothing in this remand shows that two persons indulged in an act of intercourse. Hence, if it’s not actual intercourse, it's not classified as porn.

The lawyer Abad Ponda further added that the arrest should be made only when the investigation cannot go ahead without it. “Police custody should be an exception and not a norm. Arrest should be made only when the investigation cannot move further without the arrest. In this case, the accused was made to join investigation once he was arrested,” he said. The defense lawyer concluded that Kundra's arrest wasn't made as per law.

The businessman was named as the 'key conspirator' in this case by the police.

Also Read: Amid arrest, details of Raj Kundra's various holdings emerge; Listed as director in as many as 9 companies