Raj Kundra’s discharge plea in pornography case opposed by the prosecution; Reports

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had made it to the headlines after his name came out in the pornography case. After being in police custody for several weeks the businessman was released. Since then he has been spotted in the city with his wife Shilpa and kids. Today the latest reports suggest that the prosecution has filed a reply opposing the discharge application stating that there is a case against Kundra and there is enough evidence to show it. The businessman’s lawyer has reacted to this reply.

According to reports in Times Of India, Raj Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil told E-Times that they are ready to argue the case on merit. He further added that although there is a Prima Facie case that has been made out they have full faith in the judiciary and he feels the truth shall come out. Patil maintained that despite the Prima Facie case, there is no evidence against Kundra and that they will argue this case in court based on solid facts.