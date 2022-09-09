Raj Kundra’s discharge plea in pornography case opposed by the prosecution; Reports
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra request to get discharged in the pornography case gets opposed by the prosecution.
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had made it to the headlines after his name came out in the pornography case. After being in police custody for several weeks the businessman was released. Since then he has been spotted in the city with his wife Shilpa and kids. Today the latest reports suggest that the prosecution has filed a reply opposing the discharge application stating that there is a case against Kundra and there is enough evidence to show it. The businessman’s lawyer has reacted to this reply.
According to reports in Times Of India, Raj Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil told E-Times that they are ready to argue the case on merit. He further added that although there is a Prima Facie case that has been made out they have full faith in the judiciary and he feels the truth shall come out. Patil maintained that despite the Prima Facie case, there is no evidence against Kundra and that they will argue this case in court based on solid facts.
For the unversed Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police last year and had spent almost 2 months in jail before getting bail. Now, he has filed for a discharge after the Mumbai police filed a charge sheet in the case.
Earlier today, Shilpa shared a special video for Raj Kundra on her Instagram handle and penned a sweet caption, that read: “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always.” It also featured their children Viaan and Samisha, as well as other family members.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma, which was the remake of the 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi and also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress is also a part of Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. Apart from this, Shilpa is also a part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next film Sukhee with Amit Sadh in the lead.