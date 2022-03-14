Raj Kundra's fully masked attire inspired by Kanye? Businessman's outfit will leave you speechless; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one power couple of Bollywood. They often make heads turn when the couple steps out of their house. It is Shilpa whose fashion game is always on top and is often spoken about but today her businessman husband stole the limelight and we bet his attire is going to go viral. Raj covered his face completely as he stepped out to watch the Hollywood film The Batman. Even Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Shilpa’s mom were snapped entering the theatre too.

In the video, we can see Shilpa Shetty's hubby Raj Kundra wearing a black jacket with a hoodie attached. He paired it with blue denim. The best part about his jacket was that it was completely zipped in such a way that his entire face was covered. The businessman walked out of his car in full swag and he could also be seen wearing black sunglasses over his covered masked face. After entering inside, he even turned around for the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently announced the release of her upcoming film Sukhee. You can always catch her sharing film shoot updates on her Instagram. Sukhee is a Sonal Joshi directorial and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan’s much talked about Hungama 2 which marked Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash’s big Bollywood debut. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. As of now, she is seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

