Raj Kundra’s lawyer reveals knowing about Maharashtra Cyber Police filing chargesheet from media reports

Raj Kundra grabbed all the limelight after his name came up in the Pornography case. Shilpa Shetty ’s husband is back in the headlines after Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet against him for shooting obscene/porn videos in two 'deluxe hotels' in the suburbs as reported by ETimes, which has been filed before a court last week. Apart from Raj, Sherlyn Chopra , Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala, and cameraman Raju Dubey have also been accused. The charge sheet further stated that all four of them circulated obscene content on various OTT platforms for financial gain. Now, Raj’s lawyer Prashant Patil has expressed his surprise towards the development.

According to reports in Etimes, Raj Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil revealed that they have got to know from media reports that the Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a charge sheet in the said matter before Honourable Court. He further added that they will be present before the Honorable Court to comply with the due process of law and collect a copy of the charge sheet. Patil further stated that Raj Kundra had no involvement in the production of pornographic content and that he will continue his pursuit of justice. He said, "Whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client Mr Raj Kundra has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of law and ensure that he gets justice. Mr Raj Kundra has a right to be heard and he shall approach the Honourable Courts to seek justice and protect his reputation and dignity."

Case filed against Raj Kundra in 2019

Earlier, in 2019, the Cyber Police had filed a case that claimed Raj Kundra, Director of Armsprime Media Ltd. was engaged in producing and distributing obscene videos on certain websites. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19, 2021, along with 10 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films, which sent shock waves across the country. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Later, he was sent to judicial custody till July 23, 2021. In September, Raj was granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court and walked out of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000.