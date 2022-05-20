Raj Kundra's lawyer says no ED summons as yet in money laundering case, will cooperate in investigation.

Reports of the Enforcement Directorate filing a money laundering case against Raj Kundra surfaced on Thursday. According to a report in India Today, the ED has registered a case against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the adult films racket case which surfaced last year.

However, Kundra's lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil, while speaking to ETimes has issued a statement. He stated that they have not yet received any intimation from the Enforcement Directorate. He added that Raj Kundra would provide his complete co-operation in the matter, whenever he's approached.

The statement read, "We have not received any official confirmation / communication from the Enforcement Directorate regarding any ECIR filed in the said case against my client Mr Raj Kundra. However, if the media reports about ED taking up the matter are true then it’s my clients duty to cooperate with the inquiry / investigation conducted by ED regarding the said matter."

While there is no confirmation on when Kundra will be summoned, a report stated that the ED may start questioning next week. Many people have been involved in the adult films racket case, including Kundra, who have been accused of cheating aspiring models and actors with the promise of offering roles in web series or Bollywood films.

Ever since his bail in September 20210, Raj Kundra has kept a low profile in the public eye. In fact, whenever he steps out, Raj Kundra completely covers himself with a full face mask and a hoodie.

ALSO READ: Enforcement Directorate books Raj Kundra for money laundering in connection to adult films racket case