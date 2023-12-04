Raj Kundra’s lawyer shares statement in pornography case: 'Prosecution is intentionally delaying proceedings'

Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, faced controversy in 2021 when he was arrested on charges related to the production of pornographic content. Although he was granted bail subsequently, the legal proceedings in his case have remained pending since 2021. Recently, Kundra's advocate issued an official statement alleging intentional delays by the prosecution in the judicial proceedings.

Raj Kundra’s advocate alleges prosecution of purposely delaying case

In a recent statement, Raj Kundra's advocate, Prashant Patil, expressed concern over the prolonged judicial proceedings against his client, which have been pending since 2021. He highlighted their consistent requests to the prosecution for an expedited legal process.

Patil stated, "However, the records of the case clearly show that the prosecution is intentionally delaying the judicial proceedings for reasons best known to them. This has infringed the Fundamental Right of my client Mr Raj Kundra." Emphasizing Kundra's right to a swift trial, Patil added, "It looks like there is no prima facie case against Mr Raj Kundra, and this is the reason the prosecution is seeking repeated adjournments."

Patil asserted that such intentional conduct of the prosecution is contributing to the significant backlog of pending matters in the country. He expressed concern that this situation results in the suffering of innocent individuals who are deprived of a fair trial. “All that the agencies are interested is to make allegations and conduct media trials. When it comes to evidence before Courts, there are only lame excuses and adjournments,” criticized Patil.

Given this context, Patil stated that Raj Kundra is now forced to endure the consequences of what he described as a high-handed prosecution, with the prospect of waiting for justice seemingly indefinitely. Patil concluded by mentioning, “He is under a legal advice to move a criminal Writ Petition before Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking expeditious trial.”

About Raj Kundra starrer movie UT 69

On November 3, 2023, the film UT 69, directed by Shahnawaz Ali, made its debut in theaters. The movie portrayed the period during Raj Kundra's imprisonment and his struggles in jail, with the businessman taking on an acting role in the project.

