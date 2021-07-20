Raj Kundra's leaked chat history reveals SHOCKING details about how the porn films minted money

's husband, Raj Kundra, has been in the news since last night after he was arrested in a pornographic case. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested him in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night. The businessman was named as the 'key conspirator' in this case by the police. But the recent development, in this case, will shock you. According to reports in DNA, the Crime Branch sources have revealed that Raj was a relative of Pradeep Bakshi, who resides in the UK and operates UK-based company Kenrin Production House.

Besides being the chairman of this company, reportedly, Bakshi is also the business partner of Raj Kundra. Chats between Raj and Pradeep have leaked and surfaced on the internet. From what we can see in the chats, it is clear that transactions were made, and the creation of pornographic content minted a large sum of money. As per reports, Raj Kundra indirectly is also the owner and investor of Kenrin production house. His former PA (personal assistant) Umesh Kamat worked as a representative of the firm in India, and the company gave contracts to agents for making porn films and reportedly also facilitated funding.

The reports further stated that during the investigation, it surfaced that Kenrin production house is carrying out its pornography business and is funding pornography through different agents across the country.

The sources further revealed that Gehana Vasisth and Raj Kundra's manager Umesh Kamat made porn films produced by Kenrin Production House. The same company used to give them advance payments in order to make different types of porn films. These porn films were uploaded on the social media app Hotshot.

Meanwhile, Raj appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday. He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. The latest update is that he will be in the custody till July 23.

