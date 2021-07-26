Raj Kundra's links to at least four other adult content apps now being investigated: Mumbai Police.

Raj Kundra was arrested last week by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the adult film racket case. Several murky details have since surfaced. Now, according to a report published in Indian Express, Kundra's links to several other adult content apps is also being investigated. For the unversed, Kundra used to run the app Hotshots where adult content used to be uploaded. Apart from Hotshots, he also used to run an app named Bollyfame.

According to the report, Kundra's links to at least four other pornographic apps are now being investigated. An investigating office said, "After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it."

Apart from Raj Kundra's dealings, his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty is also being investigated. In her statement to the police, Shilpa said that she did not know the workings of the apps neither the companies. She also said that the content was erotica and not porn.

The Crime Branch is also investigating Kundra and Shetty's joint bank account as some suspicious international transactions have come to the fore. Over the weekend, officials also raided Kundra's office and found a "concealed" cupboard in his office. Several files were recovered from the hidden cupboard which have been sent for auditing.

An official told TOI, “We have brought these files, which will be studied by the forensic auditing team. We are sending eight servers seized from Kundra’s office for forensic analysis as prima facie we have found pornographic data deleted after the police busted the racket in February."

