Raj Kundra's special birthday video for his 'cookie' Shilpa Shetty has Deepika Padukone connection

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, is celebrating her birthday today. The actress turned 48 and she is truly aging like a fine wine. Her fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. Even her husband Raj Kundra posted an adorable video on the special occasion. He took to Twitter and shared the video with a heartfelt note. Interestingly, the video also featured Deepika Padukone and it is simply unmissable!

Raj Kundra shares a special birthday post for Shilpa Shetty

A while ago, Raj shared the video on his Twitter handle. The video featured a lot of romantic pictures of them. He also posted a picture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mumbai reception with a hilarious message. In the video, the text read, "To the love of my life, thank you for everything. J T'aime. Thank you for putting up with my craziness. Yes! all of it and more… Nothing can come between us, not even Deepu. Sorry. Happy birthday my Cookie!"

Along with the video, Raj penned a heartwarming note for her. He went on to call her his ‘rock of Gibraltar’. His post read, "To my soulmate we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Shilpa is celebrating her birthday in London. While speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Shilpa spilled beans on her birthday plans. She revealed, "People know me. I end up going to parties because being in the industry, I have so many friends, toh parties mein mooh dikhana padhta hai. I literally unwind with my kids, reading them a story, I have my dinner by seven. That’s me. I don’t want to have a party, I have no plans. My family might have some plans for my birthday, nothing more than that. It’s going to be a simple celebration."

On the work front, Shilpa will be soon seen in Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

