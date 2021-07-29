Raj Thackeray takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty’s husband; Says, ‘I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot’

and Raj Kundra are making headlines ever since the businessman got arrested in the pornography case. Raj is in judicial custody, and many things are being said about him and his actress wife. Well, he has even become the butt of jokes, and netizens are having a meme fest. The recent name to get added to this list is that of the famous politician Raj Thackeray who took a dig at Kundra at a public event.

Raj Thackeray was recently surrounded by photographers at his office. It was at this point when he took a sly dig at Raj Kundra. In the video, he was heard saying in Marathi, “Have you taken all the shots from my ears, nose to my hair? I am not Raj Kundra to give a shot.” For the unversed, Raj Kundra is one of the key conspirators in creating and producing porn movies. He was arrested along with 11 others in this case. Reportedly, the businessman is alleged to have lured several women into making pornography under the pretext of offering them web series. The videos were later uploaded on several apps.

(Content Warning: The next para includes references to sexual assault)

The latest update in this case is that Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra of sexual assault. She revealed some shocking details about Raj and Shilpa’s marriage. Apparently, Raj told her that his relationship with Shilpa was complicated, and he was stressed most of the time in this marriage. Currently, Raj Kundra’s lawyer has taken this case to the High Court.

