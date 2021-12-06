Rajasthan based advocate files a complaint against Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal; Here's why

Amid Bollywood stars, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding reports in Sawai Madhopur district, a Rajasthan-based advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has lodged a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against the shutdown of the road that gives way to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6 to 12. According to the latest report in a leading daily, the lawsuit was filed by Advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun against the manager of Six Senses Fort Barwara, the wedding venue, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and the District Collector.

Keeping in mind the issues faced by the devotees and the complaint, a request has been issued to clear the way to the temple. To clarify, Jadaun reportedly mentioned in his complaint that he has no grudge against the marriage itself. He said that the Chauth Ka Barwara is home to the centuries-old Chauth Mata temple. He also informed that hundreds of pilgrims pay visits to the temple to offer their prayers every day. “Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12. Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple,” he added, according to Deccan Herald. Reportedly, because of the wedding, the main road leading from the Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be closed down for the next six days. “In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses,” Judaun concluded.

