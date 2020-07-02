Rajat Barmecha recalls star kids with no projects were clicked more than him on the red carpet during Udaan

Actor Rajat Barmecha, who starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan in 2010, revealed how his performance in the film garnered a whole lot of attention but was short lived.

Bollywood's way of functioning, with nepotism at the centre of it, is back in the spotlight again after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Rajat Barmecha, who starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan in 2010, in a latest interview with Mumbai Mirror revealed how his performance in the film garnered a whole lot of attention and rave reviews. However, the focus shifted to star kids or actors from filmy backgrounds on the red carpet despite having zero projects in hand.

After Udaan's realease in 2010, Rajat said, "Everywhere I went, I was being complimented for my performance. As a 21-year-old actor, it gave me hope. I read every script that came my way, but they were all mediocre, formulaic films or those in which I was there throughout, but added no value. I couldn’t afford to do a bad film because then, I’d be written off as a one-film wonder,” adding that everyone wanted to know what project he was taking up next.

Not just filmmakers and friends, but Rajat received much praise from top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, , and others. Despite this, Rajat recalls, "On the red carpet, those with no project to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than me, while the producers who had praised my work earlier, did not recognise me," he revealed.

Rajat added that eventually he started taking up projects, which he wasn't too keen on, to keep the house running. He reveals that he has been scripting now and the lockdown has given him the perfect amount of time to finish it up. "After I register the script, I will share it with Vikramditya sir and a few other friends," Rajat revealed.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×