Rajat Bedi reveals many of his scenes were cut out from Koi Mil Gaya; Shares why he quit Bollywood

Rajat Bedi, who made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with 2001: Do Hazaar Ek (1988) alongside Jackie Shroff and Tabu got his breakthrough role in Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003. He rose into fame after portraying the role of Raj Saxena in the Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer. But things did not go well for Saxena during the filming of Koi… Mil Gaya. The 53-year-old actor revealed he went into depression after looking at the final cut of the film. Apar from this, Rajat Bedi also shared why he quit Bollywood so soon.

Rajat Bedi reveals his scenes were cut out from Koi… Mil Gaya

In a recent interview with Mukesh Khanna, Rajat Bedi revealed that even though Koi… Mil Gaya was a megahit, he was disappointed with the final cut of the film. He said that the Rakesh Roshan directed film played a key role in his life which made him realize that he needed to take a break from acting. After taking the decision, Rajat went to Canada to start afresh and a new life.

Explaining the reason behind quitting acting, Rajat Bedi said that he went into depression after realising many of his scenes with Preity Zinta and and Hrithik Roshan were cut out from the film. He even revealed that he was not a part when the team of Koi… Mil Gaya went for promotions.

Bedi added, “My biggest disappointment was that when Koi… Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible.”

Why did Rajat Bedi quit Bollywood?

Apart from serious issues with Koi… Mil Gaya, Rajat Bedi has a whole new reason why he quit Bollywood. The actor said that while doing films with Sunny Deol, his cheques were bounced. The Koi… Mil Gaya actor also added that he was disappointed with his income despite fame.

Rajat shared, “I was like ‘how will I grow?’ I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household.” Not only this but also he felt ashamed as his friends were doing high-quality business while he was running short of money.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bedi’s character Raj Saxena in the film Koi… Mil Gaya is still alive in audience’s hearts. Apart from this film, Rajat acted in several films such as International Khiladi (1999), The Train (2007), Hera Pheri, etc. He was recently featured in Gol Gappe and was released on Feb 17.

