Rajeev Khandelwal reveals he faced casting couch situation but handled it; ‘I did not feel dirty inside’

Casting couch is one of the concerning situations new actors or actresses face when they make an entry in the film industry for the first time. Even, experienced actors face this situation. Many celebrities have previously opened up about their experiences of facing casting couch. Now, the list includes Rajeev Khandelwal. He is one of the talented actors in the entertainment industry and has been a part of this world for quite some time now. While some feel uncomfortable sharing their experiences, Rajeev Khandelwal did not shy away from talking about his experience with the casting couch in the industry. In a recent interview, Rajeev candidly opened up about the challenges faced by men and how they go unnoticed.

Rajeev Khandelwal says he faced casting couch in the industry too

In an interview with India Today, the actor spoke about challenges faced by men and that people also should notice this along with women. Sharing his experience of facing casting couch in the industry, Khandelwal said, “People talk about women’s safety, but men, too, have their own challenges. Men don’t report it as much and women’s things get a lot of momentum. Having said that, I have also faced casting couch. For some odd reason, our society feels ‘Ha theek hain, ladka hain, manage kar liya hoga isne’.”

He added that men and women might be different but things have changed in this current generation. The Bloody Daddy actor said that people often think challenges faced by men can be ignored since they are ‘men’ and complaining is not their job while women’s challenges become a big issue. But the actor wants to stress the point that everyone should give importance to both men’s and women’s challenges and should not judge based on their genders. However, he blamed past generation and society for the situation as women have constantly faced harassment since the first day.

Rajeev did not feel ‘dirty’ inside

Continuing his discussion, Rajeev said he thinks that men can ‘overcome their challenges.’ Sharing his experience, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he did not feel ‘dirty inside’ when he faced the casting couch, instead, he mentally ‘abused’ that person for such a behavior. Talking about how he handled the situation, Rajeev said that he had a talk with his mind. Addressing the person he said, “‘Sorry boss, I am not going to give in to that’. Men and women are made differently but things have changed drastically.”

Meanwhile, Rajeev Khandelwal was recently seen in the film Bloody Daddy alongside Shahid Kapoor and Diana Penty. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Rajeev was seen playing an antagonist role in the film.

