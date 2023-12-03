Rajesh Jais calls Shah Rukh Khan 'dynamic' and Animal's Ranbir Kapoor 'sanskari'; says Alia Bhatt is 'amazing'

Actor Rajesh Jais is a popular face in the film industry. He has worked in TV shows and some of the biggest films of Bollywood, said all actors come with their own best qualities in a recent interview. Jais also praised Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others.

Rajesh Jais opens up on Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others

During a conversation on Rajshri Unplugged, Rajesh Jais, who worked in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, called the superstar “highly professional” and praised his ability of doing action at his age.

Talking about SRK, the actor said, "He is very dynamic, energetic. I mean look at him, at this age he does all these action scenes, the intensity on his face, he looks like a 30-35 year old boy. This is very rare, not everyone has this quality."

Rajesh who worked in films like Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year with Ranbir Kapoor, heaped praised on the Animal star.

He said, “Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors. He works a lot, you must have seen him in different looks, and does all of that convincingly. He does a lot of hard work for it. He is equally sanskaari (cultured) as well, in terms of our relationship. He gives respect to senior actors like me. His stardom doesn’t come in between. When he works, he keeps all the boundaries in mind.”

During the same interview, Rajesh called Alia Bhatt an "amazing actress." The actor also opened up about working with Akshay Kumar and called him an “industry in himself”. They worked in the thriller Airlift together. “He does so many films, of all types. We have seen his growth as well, how he began as an action hero and is now doing content cinema, added Jais.

Work front

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal. The film was released on December 1. On the other hand, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Meanwhile, Alia is busy shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra.

