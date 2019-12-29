Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: From Anand to Bawarchi, look at the late superstar's 5 memorable roles

An actor who breathed life into his character and etched them in our hearts with his unique style, still remains a favourite among many.

It has been seven years since one of India's top stars, Rajesh Khanna, passed away. But the actor's legacy lives on like no other. It would be a lie if we said that Rajesh Khanna did not inspire the common man to believe and imagine with his varied characters. An actor who breathed life into his character and etched them in our hearts with his unique style, still remains a favourite among many. Today, on his 79th birth anniversary, many fans took to social media to remember the actor and his unmissable performances.

One of them was daughter Twinkle Khanna who took to Instagram to simply share a photo of Rajesh Khanna in his hey days. Many fans left heart emojis in the comment section and one user wrote, "I am not from that era but still Rajesh Khanna is my favorite actor and songs from his movies Zindagi ka Safar hai ye kaisa Safar, koi samjha nahi koi jaana nahi."

Today, on Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his top 5 memorable characters and films.

1. Anand

Well, we had to start with an epic one. Starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna in 1971 film Anand was a treat to watch. A happy-go-lucky man with death staring him in the face due to a terminal illness, Khanna as Anand was difficult to forget. Complete with memorable dialogues and has some great acting, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were responsible for the cult following Anand received.

2. Amar Prem

This 1972 Indian romantic drama was ahead of its times. Rajesh Khanna, who played a businessman opposite Sharmila Tagore who essayed the character of a prostitute, is a classic as it keeps fans and movie buffs hooked to the screen. What took this film a notch higher was its music by RD Burman. Rajesh Khanna as Anand Babu is unforgettable.

3. Aaradhana

Another romantic drama with Sharmila Tagore, Aaradhana further catapulted Rajesh Khanna's stardom. The young star who was already famous, was breaking box office records between 1969 and 1975 and witnessing popularity one-of-a-kind in Indian cinema. It is quite impossible to sing 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' and not remember Rajesh Khanna.

4. Bawarchi

In a break from his usual hero-like roles, Rajesh Khanna was a breath of fresh air in this 1972 drama. The late actor's role as Raghu was more than what met the eye. He again managed to win the hearts of many. In an interview at the time, Rajesh Khanna had said, "I had done enough intense roles, and 'Bawarchi' gave me the opportunity to interpret and perform the role the way I wanted. So I let myself go."

5. Aap Ki Kasam

Another super hit at the box office, Rajesh Khanna in Aap Ki Kasam was remarkable as Kamal Bhatnagar to say the least. The actor did full justice to his character as a jealous husband in this 1974 romantic drama.

Which is your favourite movie of superstar Rajesh Khanna? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More