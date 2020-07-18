  1. Home
Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: Twinkle Khanna remembers dad with an old pic of him, Dimple Kapadia & Asrani

Twinkle Khanna began her weekend with a tad bit of nostalgia on her dad Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary. The late legendary star continues to be one of the most loved actors of Indian cinema. Twinkle shared an old photo of him with Dimple Kapadia with Asrani.
Mumbai
Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: Twinkle Khanna remembers dad with an old pic of him, Dimple Kapadia & AsraniRajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: Twinkle Khanna remembers dad with an old pic of him, Dimple Kapadia & Asrani
If ever the history of Bollywood is written, the first superstar who would be registered in the archives would be late Rajesh Khanna. The ‘Kaka’ of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna remains the most loved romantic heroes of Hindi cinema. The late legendary star gave many memorable performances in films like Bawarchi, Anand, and more and worked with almost all leading ladies of the golden years. On his death anniversary today, his daughter and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna dropped a vintage photo of him with mom Dimple Kapadia and yesteryear star Asrani. 

Taking to social media, Twinkle did not write anything but shared a vintage photo of her late dad with her mom Dimple Kapadia and yesteryear star Asrani. In the photo, we can see the late star in his prime. He can be seen smiling while talking to Dimple Kapadia and Asrani in the photo. The black and white photo reminded fans of the good old times when ‘Kaka’ entertained everyone with his magic on screen. Often, Twinkle shares photos of her family on social media and today, without saying anything, she remembered her late dad with the photo. 

Earlier, Twinkle had written an article on her late father and revealed that her dad used to call her ‘Tina Baba.’ She even had claimed that her upbringing was very different from girls around her. Seeing the photo of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, the fans flooded Twinkle’s post’s comment section. Many remembered him and the good old days when the star gave stellar performances on screen. The fans of Rajesh Khanna have been paying tributes to him on social media too. The legendary star passed away in 2012 due to cancer. He was one of the ‘first ever superstars’ of Bollywood. He had entered the showbiz with Aakhri Khat, which also was an official entry from India to Oscars in 1967. 

